Maine Capitol Police Chief Russ Gauvin apologizing and removing his personal social media postings in which he criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, questioning the results of the November presidential election, mocking the use of mask-wearing as a way of combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and suggesting that the public being advised by the CDC and government officials to wear masks “was part of a bigger plot to control the public” just continues the spreading and support of false conspiracy theories.

The police chief’s apology doesn’t go nearly far enough.

Why Gauvin wasn’t immediately suspended or placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, and ultimately fired, is unbelievable and unacceptable. But then, so isn’t the fact that so many were (and still remain) reluctant and unwilling to fire Donald Trump.

To think that Gauvin has been in charge of providing security and protection at the Maine State House and at other state office buildings since 2006 is just as scary as Trump having been in charge of providing security and protection of the United States and its people. So many citizens put their trust in Trump, his lies, and his false narratives and conspiracy theories, and we certainly see where that has gotten the country.

Dr. Louis Talarico, II, New Gloucester