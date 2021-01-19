Here are the live inaugural events scheduled for Wednesday, and how to watch them online. The events will be streamed at bideninaugural.org/watch as well as the major networks and platforms. Events will also be streamed on the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch. A list of accessible options are available here.

10:30 a.m.: Inaugural Ceremonies

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on the west front of the U.S. Capitol building. After they take their oaths of office, Biden will deliver an inaugural address.

Lady Gaga, who also campaigned for Biden, will sing the national anthem. The two are longtime friends and collaborated several years ago on a public service announcement to raise awareness about sexual assault.

Jennifer Lopez will also perform, along with Garth Brooks, who said that incoming first lady Jill Biden personally asked him to perform.

Following the ceremony, Biden, Harris and their spouses will participate in a Pass in Review on the east front with members of the military. Pass in Reviews are a military tradition that reflect the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

The inaugural poet will be Amanda Gorman, 22, who told the Los Angeles Times that Jill Biden also recommended her to be part of the inauguration. The poet, who was named America’s first national youth poet laureate in 2017, wrote a poem for inauguration called “The Hill We Climb.”

10:30 a.m.-noon: Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans

A curated livestream for young Americans will also be held online before and during the inaugural ceremonies, hosted by entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer, with a message from Dr. Jill Biden; commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar; a segment on presidential pets produced by Nickelodeon; excerpts of student voices from PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs “We the Young People” programming; trivia questions, including some asked by Doug Emhoff; segments produced by the Library of Congress; and other special features.

After 2 p.m.: Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery

Biden, Harris and their spouses will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush. Watch it here. After 3 p.m.: Presidential Escort and ‘Parade Across America’ Biden will receive a presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military represented, including The U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry “The Old Guard.” The presidential escort to the White House will be followed by a televised “Parade Across America.” The parade will be hosted by former “Scandal” president Tony Goldwyn, with other participants including Jon Stewart, Andra Day and a “Pass the Mic” medley from DJ Cassidy that will feature R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge, the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, the Triumph Baptist Church Choir and the Washington Chorus. Plus, Olympic athletes, TikTok stars and the drumlines from Biden and Harris’s respective alma maters, University of Delaware and Howard University. The New Radicals will also reunite for the first time in more than two decades to perform “You Get What You Give.” The 1998 hit was both the walk-on song for Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, on the campaign trail and a favorite of the late Beau Biden; the incoming president said his son used to listen to it after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. Watch it here. 8:30 p.m.: Celebrating America Primetime Special Hosted by actor Tom Hanks, the 90-minute prime-time program, which will honor front-line workers and other heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, will feature remarks from Biden and Harris. Performers include Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, John Legend, the Foo Fighters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. Watch it here. The primetime special will also be broadcast on several networks, including NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and PBS.

