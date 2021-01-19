LIVERMORE — Selectpersons, by consensus Tuesday night, preferred an open town meeting this year.

Last year, voting was done at the polls because of COVID-19, Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said.

“I contacted Maine Municipal Association,” Miller said. “On the 12th, they came out with updated guidelines. It’s still a 50-people limit for indoor meetings. I want to put this on your radar. Town meeting will be here before you know it.”

The town meeting has recently been held on the second Wednesday in June. Last year it was moved to Tuesday to save on overtime costs because the town office is closed Wednesdays.

“We could tentatively do an outdoor meeting with 100 people,” Selectperson Brett Deyling said. He spoke about drive-in style meetings for large groups where people listen over their radio and weather doesn’t matter.

Selectperson Tracey Martin said the town could be in trouble if 101 showed up for an outdoor meeting.

“I like the style of town meeting when people can discuss the questions,” Deyling said. “The yes or no questions don’t really embody what we’re trying to do.”

The state of emergency may not still be in effect come June, Martin said.

Budget Committee Chairman Warren Forbes said he had an issue with voting at the polls.

“There were four or five articles on the warrant where we disagreed (with selectpersons) in the amounts,” he said. “When it went to referendum, we voted yes or no on what the selectpersons recommended. There was no space for the Budget Committee’s recommendation.

“To me, that’s not a choice,” Forbes said. “That’s putting the town at a disadvantage.”

“I agree,” Deyling said. “In an open town meeting it’s not just a choice of this or that, someone can recommend a different amount. I’m strongly in favor of an open town meeting, whatever we have to do to make that happen.”

A tentative timeline for developing the budget was also agreed upon.

Miller will pull together figures on what has been spent so far this fiscal year. He will also provide figures for the three prior years to show trends.

Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien will meet with department heads to put together budget proposals around mid-February. Selectpersons and the Budget Committee will receive the budget figures about two weeks before the two committees hold joint meetings, beginning in mid-March, to review the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

