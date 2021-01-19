100 Years Ago: 1921

A large crew of men of the Androscoggin Electric Co. is completing the pole line through the town of Leeds and the work will be rushed to completion this month if possible.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Lewiston Mayor Robert W. Clifford spoke to members of the Model Cities Committee Thursday night and stated his views on the MC program. The mayor told the committee that his reason for being here is to get acquainted with the personnel on the committee and to give them a chance to know him. “Not only do I want to get acquainted with you but I want to pledge the cooperation of the city and try to make you all aware of the unique opportunity the Model Neighborhood and the city have to benefit from this program,” said Clifford. I feel that the Model Cities Program should be expanded to encompass the entire city.” Commenting on the comments heard over city department heads serving on MC committees, the mayor said, “I firmly believe that city department heads add a balance of interest to the program by being able to serve on the various committees.”

25 Years Ago: 1996

The vote among coffee-break patrons interviewed at the Farmington Diner Wednesday morning was unanimous: People said they hated to see U.S. Sen. William Cohen retired from Congress. Republicans, Democrats or Independents — political party labels didn’t matter. People mostly talked about the man, who they believed did much for Maine in his 18 years as a U.S, senator and six years as a U.S. representative. Voting independently of his political party 60 percent of the time, he created a record for acting in what he saw as the best interest of the state. “I think it’s sad that the Senate will lose a moderate,” Tim Krebs said.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: