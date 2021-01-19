(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 19
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Ohio State

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Syracuse

CBSSN — Butler at DePaul

ESPN — Tennessee at Florida

ESPN2 — Southern California at Oregon State

ESPNU — Winthrop at Presbyterian

FS1 — Maryland at Michigan

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Illinois

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado State at Utah State

ESPN — Duke at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Alabama at Louisiana State

FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse

4 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Utah

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — Washington at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City

