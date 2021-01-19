|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, January 19
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Ohio State
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Syracuse
CBSSN — Butler at DePaul
ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
ESPN2 — Southern California at Oregon State
ESPNU — Winthrop at Presbyterian
FS1 — Maryland at Michigan
SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn State at Illinois
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado State at Utah State
ESPN — Duke at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Alabama at Louisiana State
FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Syracuse
|4 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
|NBA BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Utah
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Washington at Pittsburgh
|10 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at Los Angeles
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City
