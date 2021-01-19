AUGUSTA — A large group of state lawmakers is urging Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck to place the chief of the state’s Capitol Police force on administrative leave and investigate his social media posts.

Capitol Police Chief Russell Gauvin last week apologized for the posts that questioned the U.S. election results and the value of masks for COVID-19 prevention and deleted the Facebook account they were associated with. But nearly 75 lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford and Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said in a letter to Sauschuck on Monday that they are dissatisfied with that response.

“At this historic juncture in which there are viable, coordinated threats against lawmakers, we find Chief Gauvin’s comments reprehensible, and his apology utterly insufficient,” the letter reads. “We believe Police Chief Gauvin should be immediately placed on administrative leave while a full and transparent investigation takes place, and next steps are determined.”

The Democratic majority and assistant majority leaders in both the House and Senate were among the 71 Democrats in the House and Senate who signed onto the letter. Rep. Jeff Evangelos, an independent from Friendship, also signed.

Gauvin and Sauschuck did not immediately respond to a reporter’s messages Tuesday.

Gauvin apologized after a story published by Mainer, a Portland-based alternative monthly print and online news organization previously known as The Bollard, detailed posts he made and shared screen shots of them online. According to the story, Gauvin, on his Facebook page, mocked the use of face masks to guard against spreading COVID-19 and shared a post that suggested masking was part of a bigger plot to control the public.

In November, he posted that he had “zero confidence” in the results of the election that saw Joe Biden defeat President Trump. He also shared a post that referred to the election as “a psychological operation of epic proportions.”

Gauvin’s posts were publicized as state law enforcement, including his agency, was preparing for potential violent assaults Sunday on the Maine State House by extreme right groups who embrace President Trump’s unfounded claims that he actually won the November election. As it turned out, there was no protest at the State House on Sunday.

Gauvin has been chief of the Capitol Police since 2006. The 13-officer force is responsible for security at Maine’s State House and other state office buildings.

Gov. Janet Mills and Sauschuck issued a statement after the Mainer story was published, saying Gauvin’s apology was “warranted.”

“He has assured us of his commitment to upholding his duties and responsibilities, regardless of any personal beliefs,” the statement read. “We are troubled and concerned by what we have read and have asked that the matter be reviewed through existing personnel process to determine whether any state policies were violated.”

Jackson, the Senate president, and Fecteau, the Speaker of the House, also issued a joint statement last week, saying they had “grave concerns” about Gauvin’s actions and urging an investigation into the situation.

In Monday’s letter from lawmakers, which was copied to Mills, legislators told Sauschuck that Gauvin had undermined the public’s confidence in law enforcement during “perilous times.”

“The words of Police Chief Gauvin made in recent months and reported over several years have diminished our trust in his ability to serve in his current role,” the lawmakers wrote. “Many of us may never feel safe at the Maine State House facility again so long as Chief Gauvin is in charge of security or a member of the Capitol Police.”

This story will be updated.

