Charges

Lewiston

• David Wright, 54, of 88 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:26 p.m. Tuesday on Bartlett Street.

• Cecelia Smith, 36, of 20 Broad St., Bangor, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:29 a.m. Wednesday at 345 Main St.

• Jeffrey Gagne, 42, of 4 Parker St., on charges of violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating probation, 4:58 a.m. Wednesday at Main and Wakefield streets.

Androscoggin County

• Diago Martinez, 29, of 72 Walnut St., arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to provide identification, 12:48 a.m. Wednesday on Maine Street, Poland.

• Allyson Porter, 29, of 182 Ash St., arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of violating conditions of release and attaching false plates, 11:31 p.m. Tuesday at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday at 1111 Maine Street, Poland.

