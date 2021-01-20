CANTON — Selectmen accepted the resignation of Deputy Town Clerk Jennifer Blodgett, after an emergency meeting Tuesday evening.

The Rumford resident had served since February 2020.

Board Chairman Russell Adams said Wednesday that Blodgett resigned via a text to selectmen Tuesday morning, citing tension in the Town Office and the lack of insurance coverage for her family, among other issues.

Town Clerk Carol Buzzell said Wednesday that the position will be advertised this week on its Facebook page and in local newspapers.

Canton Maine
