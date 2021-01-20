All good things must end so that new beginnings can take their place. After ten years of writing and sharing recipes, it is time to close the book on my column.

I tremendously enjoyed working in the Advertiser office after I retired from teaching. It gave me an opportunity to meet new people from the Jay- Livermore Falls community, catch up with those I knew and work with Barry Matulaitus , the editor at the time.

Thanks to the internet , I have continued my column since I moved to California seven years ago. It’s a new day and a new time and so I say thank you to all of you for reading my scribbles and whipping up some healthy food in your kitchen. I am sending love to all and hope for a bright future. Bon Appetit ! P.S. Getting take-out tonight!!

