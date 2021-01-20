BETHEL — Fire crews from area towns were battling a fire Thursday afternoon after a home on Intervale Road went up in flames shortly before 5 p.m.

Crews were at 2236 Intervale Road where it was reported that the homeowner was safely outside the house covered in soot. A 48-year-old woman was reportedly being taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

When firefighters from Bethel and Newry arrived at the scene, they reported that the 2-story wood frame home was full engulfed. Other departments were being sent to the scene to assist.

The home is located in a wooded patch of land between Intervale Road and the Androscoggin River.

This story will be updated.

