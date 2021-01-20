Former Portland real estate developer Michael Liberty, who was convicted in 2016 of campaign finance violations, is one of at least two Mainers among the nearly 150 people granted last-minute pardons by outgoing President Donald Trump.

Trump also commuted the sentence of an Aroostook County man, Michael Pelletier, who was serving life in prison for running a marijuana smuggling operation.

Trump’s final pardons included a wide range of individuals convicted for a variety of crimes. The list includes many allies and political contributors, including Steve Bannon, a former campaign chairman and adviser.

In announcing the pardons early Wednesday morning, the White House noted that Liberty, 60, who now lives in Florida, “is the father of 7 children and has been involved in numerous philanthrophic efforts.”

Mr. Liberty’s request for clemency was supported by Maine Rep. Susan Austin, R-Gray and Matthew Sturgis, a former chairman of the Gray Town Council who is now the Cape Elizabeth Town Manager, according to the announcement.

Liberty is from Gray and is well known in greater Portland as a developer whose projects included the Chandler Wharf condiminiums on Commerical Street and two large office buildings on Middle Street. His proposal for a large mixed-use project on Long Whraft led to a successful moratorium to ban most non-marine uses on the waterfront.

In addition to development, Liberty had a long history of political contributions. He pled guilty in 2016 to illegally contributing $22,500 to the presidential campaign of Republican Mitt Romney in 2012. The limit for individual donations is $2,500 but Liberty used the names of employees and family members to effectively make nine contributions of $2,500.

Liberty was sentened to four months in jail and fined $100,000 by a federal judge who called his actions, “the quintessential white-collar crime.”

On top of the campaign finance violations, Liberty faces charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that he bilked investors of his payments processing company, Mozido, and pocketed the money instead. His trial has been on hold.

At least one other Mainers also received clemency and was one of several people on the list who had been convicted of non-violent marijuana related offenses..

A jury found Michael Pelletier guilty in July 2007 of drug smuggling, money laundering and Social Security fraud charges. Pelletier, who lived in St. David, did not handle the marijuana himself but organized the group that brought duffel bags of the drug from Canada into Maine. A federal judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Pelletier, now 64, filed a motion for compassionate release earlier this year under the First Step Act, which changed the way prisoners can petition for a reduction in their sentence. His attorney argued that the mandatory minimum for his crimes has gone from life to 25 years, and changing social views on marijuana have impacted state laws and federal policies.

Pelletier also filed memos about COVID-19 cases at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Ind., where he is incarcerated. Those documents show that he tested positive for the virus in the fall. Pelletier uses a wheelchair because he has been paralyzed from the waist down since he was a child, and his attorney argued his age and medical conditions put him at greater risk of serious illness or death if he were to contract the virus again.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office had asked the court to deny the motion, and the case was still pending when the outgoing president granted the commutation.

The White House statement noted that Pelletier “has maintained a clear disciplinary record, has thrived as an artist working with oil paints on canvas, and has taken several courses to perfect his skill while incarcerated.” It also said Pelletier will find employment and housing with his brother. Court documents show that Pelletier’s brother lives in Florida, where Pelletier hopes to continue to paint and establish his own business.

Staff Writer Megan Gray contributed to this report.

