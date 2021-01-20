• Alexander S. Meader, 28, Winthrop, three warrants violation condition of release, Jan. 14 in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.
• Jason Bard, 51, Wilton, operating under the influence, Jan. 15 in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Steven J. Layden, 40, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Jan. 19 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
