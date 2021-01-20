1) His lips start moving, which means one thing: he’s lying, again.
2) He fires someone, anyone.
3) He tweets.
4) He returns to D.C. from his hidey hole in Florida.
5) He threatens multitudes who disagree with him. Loyal sycophant one moment, arch enemy the next.
6) He is responsible for the pandemic deaths of many Americans through his inadequate response.
7) He scoffs at scientists and their research, because he knows so much more than they do.
8) He is a bigot and a racist.
9) His most loyal supporters are people who disagree with a normal way of American life, and he constantly urges them to do stupid, unlawful, hurtful things to America and her citizens.
A patriot is “one who supports his country and supports its authority and interests.”
Treason is “the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes all allegiance.”
Egotism is “an exaggerated sense of self-importance.”
Bitsy Ionta, Dixfield
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Water and Sewer Department seeking engineering proposals to replace transmission line
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore officials planning an open town meeting to give voters more say
-
Boys' Basketball
H.S. boys basketball: Cony pulls away from Winthrop
-
Street Talk
Murder! What the crows are trying to tell us. Probably.
-
Franklin
COVID-19 vaccines in short supply, nonexistent for older Mainers