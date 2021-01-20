In the Jan. 3 Sun Journal, columnist Marc Thiessen wrote a list of the 10 worst things President Trump did in 2020. Here’s my list of the nine worst things he does on any given day, usually every day:

1) His lips start moving, which means one thing: he’s lying, again.

2) He fires someone, anyone.

3) He tweets.

4) He returns to D.C. from his hidey hole in Florida.

5) He threatens multitudes who disagree with him. Loyal sycophant one moment, arch enemy the next.