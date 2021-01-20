LEWISTON — Winter-spring 2021 classes at Lewiston Adult Education will kick off with the release of the new brochure.

“To protect the health and safety of our students and staff, we have decided to push the start of our enrichment semester to the end of February,” said Lewiston Adult Education Director Bill Grant.

Although the majority of classes will begin in February or later, some will start in January. Students will be able to register for them on the Lewiston Adult Education website, lewiston.maineadulted.org. The classes include The Reading Hour, a literature discussion group for English language learners; My Money Works; Essential Oils & Sleep; Vegetable Gardening; Introduction to Essential Oils; Introduction to Self-Employment; Beautiful You and Color; Living Well with Chronic Pain; the College Transition Program; Tai Chi for Health and Balance; Vegetable Gardening; Introduction to Self-Employment; Be a Hero: Learn about Becoming a Foster Parent; and Motivation and Behavior Change.

All the January and early February classes will be held online.

The brochure will once again have class information for Lewiston Adult Education and Auburn Adult & Community Education. One side will list schedules for different programs. Lewiston Adult Education teacher Kelley Rudd will appear on the cover of the February brochure.

The few in-person classes for Lewiston Adult Education will be held at the Adult Learning Center at Longley School, 145 Birch St. Teachers and students will be required to wear masks and be socially distant during lessons to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone with additional questions can contact Mike Reagan at Lewiston Adult Education at 207-795-4141 or email him at [email protected]