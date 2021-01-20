CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Maranacook took both the boys’ and girls’ Nordic ski races on Wednesday at Sugarloaf.

Maranacook defeated Mt. Abram 786-593 in the boys race while in the girls race Maranacook (792) defeated Mt. Abram (394) and Winthrop (192) came in third.

Alex Hemingway of Mt. Abram won the individual boys race with a time of 15:58.7 with Max Olmstead of Maranacook (16:05.2) coming in second and Cam Walters of Mt. Abram (16:35.1) came in third.

In the individual girls race Sophie O’Clair (Maranacook) won with a time of 20:10.9 while Emily Kidd of Mt. Abram (20:19.8) came in second while Jenna Badeau (20:51.0) of Maranacook finished in third. Phoebe Dow of Winthrop finished in 12th place.

Boys

Team results: 1. Maranacook 786 2. Mt. Abram 593

Individual results: 1. Alex Hemingway Mt. Abram :15:58.7 2. Max Olmstead Maranacook :16:05.2 3. Cam Walters Mt. Abram :16:35.1 4. Tom Poling Maranacook :17:58.9 5. Silas Bartol Maranacook :18:08.9 6. Jeff Warnock Mt. Abram :18:16.4 7. Wyatt Stevenson Maranacook :19:14.6 8. Zach Berg Maranacook :19:36.7 9. Ben Adams Maranacook :20:31.1 10. Eric Nelson Maranacook :21:09.7 11. Seth Badeau Maranacook :21:54.5.

Girls

Team Results: 1. Maranacook 792 2. Mt. Abram 394 3. Winthrop 192

Individual results: 1. Sophie O’Clair Maranacook :20:10.9 2. Emily Kidd Mt. Abram :20:19.8 3. Jenna Badeau Maranacook :20:51.0 3. Lily Cannell Maranacook :20:51.0 5. Sally Stokes Maranacook :21:34.5 6. Julia Wells Mt. Abram :21:46.7 7. Evelyn St. Germain Maranacook :22:32.5 8. Claire Holman Maranacook :22:33.2 9. Olympia Farrell Maranacook :23:58.2 10. Emily Lucas Maranacook :24:39.4 11. Elsa Bergdahl Maranacook :24:46.7 12. Phoebe Dow Winthrop :26:42.2 13. Ruby Nelson Maranacook :27:23.4 14. Sophie Marr Maranacook :29:42.3 15. Kusha Kane Maranacook :30:04.8 16. Katie Dunn Maranacook :30:26.6

