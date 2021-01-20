NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church January 17 service, the congregation was welcome in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service.

The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “Praise Him! Praise Him!”, “O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing”, and “I’d Rather Have Jesus” with “Go Now in Peace” to complete the service.

The sermon, titled “What’s in your ‘Praise’?” reading the scriptures of Psalm 100:1-5. Pastor Bonnie discussed how these scriptures are divided out by praising God, who the person God is, and the promises of God. We have too many times not praised God for all the blessings He has given us. We take them too much for granted and not thanked God for them. We only get blessings from God and yet too many times we want to take credit for the way our lives are going. When our lives are going great, we think we are doing things right and when they go wrong, we think God has done it to us. It actually is the other way around. Our blessings are from God and when our lives go wrong, we did it by our choices.

Pastor Bonnie also explained using Psalm 100:3 that we are not here by accident. Everyone is born at a specific time and we are placed where God wants us to do the most for His mission. Everyone is born when God has planned for them to be born. Our time has been decided before the earth was created, our birth and our death. We are not here by accident. We all needed to be born when we were because generations after us only exist because God created us at a specific time in His plan.

We should be joyful for everything God has done for us. Pastor Bonnie explained that in all circumstances, we should be joyful. Even when going through tough times, you can find joy in it. The main joy is that we aren’t going through it alone, Jesus is going through it with us, He is walking with us. We are never alone in this world if we have a relationship with Jesus. He is a God that is loving and generous to His people. We need to be thankful to Him by honoring and praising Him in our lives daily.

God has promised us that He would always be with us, He will never leave us or forsake us. God has promised that He would always take care of us. He has gotten us all through tough times and was there in the good times. Because of His promises to His people, we should be praising Him for the God He is to us.

The Annual Business Meeting of the church was held immediately after the church service. Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting tuna fish for the food pantry in January. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out the new website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. Also, on the North Livermore Baptist Church’s Facebook page the sermon is posted and on their website is a link to YouTube for the sermon. You can email the church at [email protected] . Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Pastor Bonnie will not be in the church’s office on January 18th because of the MLK holiday. (If there is a no school day in the school district, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the church’s office that day)

