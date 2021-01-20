MINOT- John Paul J. LeBlanc, 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Minot on Jan. 17, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family following a long illness.

Born in Minto, N.B., he was the son of Raymond and Domethilde (Cormier) LeBlanc. They moved to the U.S. by way of Waltham, Mass., where he attended Waltham Public Schools. In 1979 he moved to Lewiston to start his family. He moved to Minot soon after where he built his family home with a helping hand from his father. He shared a special bond with his parents, living as neighbors for nearly 40 years.

He was a devoted father to his three daughters and created countless memories with them, sharing great meals, his love of seafood, bonfires, camping and so much more. He also had fond memories of attending their swim meets and ball games throughout the years.

While living in Maine he worked for the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in New Hampshire, as a bus driver for the Lewiston School Department, and he ultimately decided to make a career change and attended Bernard’s School of Hair Fashion to become a cosmetologist. He owned and operated Jean Paul’s Hairstyling in Lewiston for almost 30 years. He took pride in his craft and regularly attended hair shows to learn the latest styles, demonstrated to students at local schools and was locally known for his “scissor-hand” technique.

He followed the lead of his father and became a harness racing driver on the side, competing in races spanning Maine to New York and numerous Maine County fairs. He had a need for speed and power that was also satisfied when driving his beloved Corvette and his souped-up Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was especially passionate about hitting the open road with his Harley crew and made a lot of special memories with the great group of friends that he rode with over the years. He attended motorcycle events annually including the United Bikers of Maine Toy Run, Stoney’s Lobster Run and Laconia Bike Week and competed in and earned numerous trophies at bike rodeos and shows including the UBM StateWide and SMC Bike shows. He was also proud to tell the story of his cross-country motorcycle trip and all of the sites along the way.

As if that wasn’t enough, John Paul got involved in several other activities in recent years that brought him great joy including fishing, skiing and bike riding and in 2013, he completed the Dempsey challenge. He also loved spending time with his girlfriend Caroline, who remained by his side until the very end and afforded him the opportunity to live out his final years at home.

John Paul leaves behind his girlfriend, Caroline Moody of Minot; three daughters, Michelle Randazzo and her husband Tony of Auburn, Pamela Day and her husband Tom of Lewiston and Lisa Bazinet and her husband Steven of Scarborough; his mother, Domethilde LeBlanc of Lewiston and four grandchildren, Alex, Tiana, Bentley and Carly.

He is also survived by the mother of his children and former spouse, Elizabeth LeBlanc of Auburn.

He was predeceased by his father, Raymond LeBlanc and his brother, Arthur LeBlanc.

The family extends a special thank you to the team at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street in Lewiston and will be open to all.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., at Funeral Alternatives for family and close friends. Social distancing will be followed. The family also intends to hold a celebration of life to be announced at a future date which all are welcome to attend.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.