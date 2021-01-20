LEWISTON – Irene J. Grimmel, 80, died peacefully after a short illness on Sunday Jan. 17, 2021, at CMMC with her family by her side. She was born in Lewiston on Aug. 17, 1940, the daughter of the late Henry and Clemence (Dube) Boutin.

Irene was a Lewiston native and attended Lewiston schools, she worked at the local shoe mills and also Paragon Glass while being a homemaker and extraordinary housekeeper. She enjoyed cooking for her family, spending time at her Sabattus camp as well as numerous shopping days always looking for the best deals. Irene was known for her liveliness, her laugh, her deep love for her family, enjoying many reunions as well as hosting a lifetime of Christmas open houses. We will all miss her beautiful heart and soul.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 57 years, James Grimmel Sr.; her sons, James Jr. and wife Fawn, Mark and wife Kimberly and Chris; grandchildren, Margaux, Haley, Garrick and Collin; her sister, Eleanor and husband Dominique Bilodeau; her nieces, Kathy White and fiancé Al Russell III and Kim LaFrance, her nephew, Michael LaFrance and wife Shellie, her cousin, Pearl Raymond; her two godsons, Jeremy Madore and William Hanna as well as many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral services celebrating Irene’s life will be held in the spring with Burial to take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home. 784-4023