LEWISTON – Rita L. Reny, 86 of Lewiston passed away in her home on Jan. 16, 2021 surrounded by her children.

Rita was born Sep. 22, 1934 to Joseph and Eva Lepage. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and being with family. She also enjoyed gardening, canning and attending church. Rita made a point of knitting a new sweater for all her children and grandchildren; something they are all very proud of and cherish to this day.

In her later years she really enjoyed the challenges that completing crossword puzzles gave her. She loved playing solitaire on her iPad and reading Dennis the Menace comics in the daily newspaper. She was a devout Patriots fan and went to her very first Patriots game at the age of 80.

Rita was a graduate of Lewiston High School class of 1953. She obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse degree from CMVTI in 1982. She worked at Bates Mill, Knapp Shoe and began her long successful nursing career on the maternity ward at Central Maine Medical Center. She came out of retirement and worked at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for 10 years. As a volunteer at Central Maine Medical Center, you could always find Rita roaming the halls wearing a beautiful smile.

Rita was predeceased by her husband, Roland R. Reny Sr.; her son Roland R. Reny Jr and son-in-law Clint Miller; her parents Joseph and Eva Lepage; her siblings, Ann, Leo, Emile, Daniel, Doris and Raymond.

She is survived by her children, son Anthony Reny and his wife Donna, son William Reny and his partner Debbie Sparks, daughters Madeleine Miller and Jeanne d’Arc Giroux, son James Reny and his partner Diana Michaud, daughters Theresa Carr and Mary Ann Hamel and her partner Dan Pellerin; her grandchildren Matthew and Marcus Reny, Josh Reny, Ashley and Dylan Reny, Jake and Josh Miller, Mason Giroux, Brianna Reny, Hannah and Jordyn Carr, Kayla and Andrea Hamel; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A service for Rita will be held Saturday, Jan. 23 at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a service to follow immediately. COVID restrictions will be strictly enforced.

The family would like to thank Elite Home Care, LLC and the team of caregivers from Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice,

15 Strawberry Ave.,

Lewiston, ME 04240

