ANDOVER – Mr. Sylvanus A. Glover, 95, died Monday Jan. 18, 2021 at his residence on the Farmer’s Hill Road in Andover.Born in Andover on May 28, 1925, he was a son of Jesse and Winnifred (Learned) Glover. He was a graduate of Andover High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. Sylvanus was very proud of being in Company M 10th Mountain Division. He worked for Boise Cascade Paper Mill as a Millwright.Sylvanus enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and tinkering in his garage. In his younger years he enjoyed hiking and skiing.He was married in Rumford, Maine, on Dec. 18, 1947 to Harriet Parkman who died in Portland, on Aug. 20, 2007.He is survived by his daughters, Helen Smith and husband Gary of Brownville, Wendy Hansen and husband Wilbur (Bim) of Andover, Gale Hill and husband Stan of Turner, a son, Butch Glover and wife Katie of Andover, 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and some great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, two sons, Gary John and Jason and his siblings.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Andover.In lieu of flowers, please donate to any Veterans Program in his memory.