FARMINGTON – Valerie “Val” A. Taylor, 78, passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 28, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her family and friends will remember her most as a loyal friend, a generous crafter, and a “hostest-with-the-mostest”. She recently made hundreds of COVID-19 masks, teddy bears, and quilts; and with a loving heart donated them to various charities. Her hobbies also included but were not limited to her flourishing flower and vegetable gardens. After her 30-plus year retirement from the shoe industry, and before the onset of her disease, “Val” graciously donated many hours at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. “Val” is sadly missed, and survived by her sister, Sabra (husband Neree) Simoneau; brother, George E. Taylor; son, Dana E. Taylor; and niece, DeJanine Stirling. Valerie is predeceased by her parents, Martha M. Taylor (1992) and George E. Taylor (1998). A heartfelt thanks to “Val’s” special circle of friends for their love and support. “You are my sunshine…” As an expression of sympathy, a memorial donation may be made to the charity of your choice. There will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, Maine 04938.