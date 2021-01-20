GREENE – Warren R. Hayward, 87, of Greene, Maine, died on Jan. 13, 2021 at Marshwood Center.

He was born on Aug. 5, 1933 in Dracut, Mass., to parents, Clarence “Dube” Hayward and Thelma Hayward.

Warren enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, and motorcycling. He was a member of both the Snowmobile Club of Turner, and the Turner Highlands.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Roger and Clyde, and his previous wife, Eleanor “Peggy” Griffen-Hayward.

Surviving him are his wife, Vira Hayward; two daughters, Linda Bevins and husband Roger, and Barbara Hayward; one son, David Hayward and wife, Pat; one sister, Nancy Briggs of Florida; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren..

There will be no services at this time.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).