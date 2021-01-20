|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, January 20
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
|9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Temple
ESPNU — Colorado at Washington
FS1 — Providence at Creighton
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno State at Boise State
|GOLF
|10:30 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 a.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|12 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny (Welterweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:15 p.m.
NBCSB/ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia
|9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Houston
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Edmonton at Toronto
|9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Minnesota at Anaheim
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City
|2:50 p.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy
|3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham
|10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Olimpia at L.D. Alajuelense , Semifinal —
