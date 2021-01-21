Charges
Lewiston
• Daniel Marshall, 35, of 131 Pierce St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:59 p.m. Wednesday on Noble Street.
• Forest Farnum, 34, of 22 Church St., Jay, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:23 a.m. Thursday at Pine and Bates streets.
• Jonah Davis, 23, of 1905 Lisbon St., on a charge of domestic assault, 3:50 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dorothy E. Bilodeau
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dale Freeman Doughty
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Stella (Buck) Thompson
-
Encore
Looking Back on Jan. 22
-
Opinion
Albert Beliveau: Leadership lacking among maskless commissioners