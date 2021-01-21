Charges

Lewiston

• Daniel Marshall, 35, of 131 Pierce St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:59 p.m. Wednesday on Noble Street.

• Forest Farnum, 34, of 22 Church St., Jay, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:23 a.m. Thursday at Pine and Bates streets.

• Jonah Davis, 23, of 1905 Lisbon St., on a charge of domestic assault, 3:50 p.m. Thursday at that address.

