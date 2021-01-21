Phoenix Jean Burgess

NORWAY — Chandra Rogers and Gabriel Burgess of Norway, are pleased to announce the arrival of a daughter, Phoenix Jean Burgess. Phoenix was born at 2:46 a.m. on January 12, at Stephens Memorial Hospital, weighing five pounds and 13 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Lyndon and Vicki Rogers of Norway. Paternal grandparents are Tia Edwards of Waterford and Elijah Burgess of West Paris.

filed under: