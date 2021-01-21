‘Hands Around the Capitol’ is canceled

AUGUSTA — The “Hands Around the Capitol” event, scheduled for the statehouse on Saturday, Jan. 23, has been canceled due to safety concerns.

The event has been held annually for 47 years since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion. Participants rally, march and encircle the statehouse to pray that all will come to realize the value of human life from conception to natural death.

For more information about the Maine Right to Life Committee, which organizes the annual event, visit www.MaineRighttoLife.com or call 207-782-0101.

MaineCF’s Conservation for All awards $206,000

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Conservation for All grant program has awarded $206,000 in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations across the state. Launched last year, the Conservation for All grant program provides general support grants to organizations and projects that build strong connections between people in Maine and the land and water.

The application for the next round of Conservation for All grants opens May 1; deadline for submission is Aug. 1. Guidelines, application and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at 877-700-6800 or e-mail [email protected]