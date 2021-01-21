REGION — COVID-19 continues to surge through Maine but Oxford Hills has been able to keep its numbers relatively stable since the beginning of the year. The region saw about a 5% rise in cumulative cases as of Jan. 10.

Oxford/Otisfield had the largest increase, going from 130 on Jan. 3 to 145 by Jan. 18.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported that the case ranges for Hebron, Waterford and West Paris had not changed. On Jan. 3 Hebron and Waterford had between 20-49 cases of COVID-19 each and West Paris was 50-99.

Harrison saw an additional five cases in the first 10 days of the year, increasing from 63-68. Norway and South Paris each reported seven more cases. As of Jan. 10, Norway currently stood at 124 and South Paris 195.

The Maine CDC reported that as of Jan. 18, 1,608 people in Oxford County have contracted the virus, 50 have been hospitalized, and 34 have died with COVID-19.

SAD 17 administrators continue to keep the spread of the virus inside of schools in check. On Tuesday its website reported 12 active cases of COVID-19: six at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, one at Guy E. Rowe School in Norway and two at Paris Elementary School and three at Oxford Hills Middle School.

Throughout the district, 91 students and staff are currently in quarantine, the highest number since mid December.

The Maine CDC and Maine Department of Education released its county ratings last Friday. Oxford County remains at the yellow caution level, meaning that after school activities, including sports, cannot be held.

