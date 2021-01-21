BETHEL — Crossroads Diner reopened Thursday, more than two weeks after they closed due to a positive coronavirus case.

The diner will continue to operate on its regular hours of 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The restaurant underwent cleaning during the 16-day closure.

“We are glad to be back and have been very appreciative of all the support we’ve gotten,” Crossroads Owner Frank Del Duca said.

