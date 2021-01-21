Let’s imagine your ideal house cat. Would she be beautiful? Would she be sweet? Can you picture her sitting beside you on the sofa watching television or in your lap while you read? Now, fill in the blank with the picture of Trixie.

Trixie is everything you can ask for in the ideal pet. She’s a sweetheart. She has been displaced through no fault of her own because her love went to assisted living. This is such a sad story for a beloved pet.

Thirteen year old Trixie is in good health. She’s happy hanging around in her bed, but she’ll be happier when she is being loved again.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

filed under: