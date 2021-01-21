LEWISTON — Kara Aleixo Johnson, JD, has joined Central Maine Healthcare as system director of philanthropy.

In this leadership role, Johnson is responsible for the planning and implementation of all fundraising efforts for Central Maine Healthcare, including a portfolio of major gift prospects and donors and building broad-based private support for annual giving, endowments and capital projects.

“We’re thrilled to have Kara on board at Central Maine Healthcare in this time of growth and as we are building our state-of-the-art Cancer Care Center. She’s had great success in leading fundraising efforts and brings deep experience in business development and strategic planning to the role,” said Jeffrey L. Brickman, FACHE, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare. “These are great assets as we continue to change the face of healthcare in Maine.”

Johnson was previously senior director of development at Mid-Coast Parkview Health in Brunswick, where she grew the development team and philanthropic support, managed a capital campaign, a major gifts program and developed new initiatives. She has also owned a business development consulting firm, held leadership roles in sales and practiced law in the areas of real estate and litigation.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues across the organization and with the community at this exciting time,” Johnson said. “The work to bring high-quality, affordable and convenient care to more Maine people is truly inspiring.”

Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature and political science from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., and her law degree from Suffolk University School of Law in Boston.

She has served on the boards of organizations including The Gathering Place and Embrace A Vet as chair of the Development Committee. She is a corporator of Mid Coast Hospital and has served on the board of Mid Coast-Parkview Health. Johnson is also a member of the Maine Women’s Giving Tree.

Johnson started her new role in early January.

