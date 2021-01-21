WEST PARIS — At a budget meeting Jan. 14, members discussed Fire Chief Troy Billings decision not to move forward with having per diem firefighters. Billings said the decision on nixing per diem firefighters was based on the number of personnel the department had responding during the day.

“There is not a lot of time in there for somebody to still go in there and do the administrative work and the maintenance that needs to be done,” Billings said via phone. “Somebody is not going to be there 40 hours a week.”

Billings also said the department will look at the per diem firefighter situation “year by year.”

Town officials were in support of the move, with Selectman Dale Piirainen calling the decision an “excellent idea.”

Selectman Mike Grass said he had a good conversation with Billings prior to the meeting on the decision to get rid of the per diem firefighters, also.

Last year, Billings said an average of three to four members joined him on calls last year. The department responded to 173 calls last year, up 73 from 2019.

Billings was not able to attend the meeting.

The current budget has $27,540 budgeted for per diem firefighters with an overall budget of $61,540. The budget for the upcoming year is currently at $45,000.

In other business, officials discussed a possible date for this year’s annual town meeting. Selectmen agreed the meeting should be held the first Saturday in March, as usual, but were unsure of where the meeting would happen. The annual meeting is usually held at the Agnes Gray School, but COVID-19 related concerns have forced the town to look elsewhere for location this year.

Officials plan to reach out to the American Legion to see if they can hold the meeting at the legion hall. Currently state guidelines allow for indoor gatherings of no more than 50 people.

Selectmen also unanimously approved the appointments of the following people: Kingston Brown as Health Officer, Plumbing Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer; Richard Ring as a Planning Board member; Angie Paine as Recreation Director; Wendy Newmeyer and David Walton as Appeals Board members and Melissa Lacombe as Registrar of Voters.

Selectmen also confirmed Rainey’s appointment of Billings as Fire Chief.

