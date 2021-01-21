Todd Gustaitis of Otisfield drives a team of sled dogs Thursday along the Interconnected Trail System (ITS) 89 in Hebron. Gustaitis, a musher for Ultimate Dog Sledding out of Oxford, was taking Robert and Katie Becker of Rockport for a ride. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Todd Gustaitis of Otisfield looks for traffic Thursday as his dog sled team crosses Station Road in Hebron. Gustaitis, a musher for Ultimate Dog Sledding out of Oxford, had just finished a 12-mile run for three passengers from Connecticut. Sled dog musher Matthew Black said the dogs pulled the made-in-Maine sled along the Interconnected Trail System (ITS) 89. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Sled dog musher Matthew Black of South Paris puts his Alaskan Husky Star back into her dog box Thursday after Star and her team finished a 12-mile pull in Hebron. Black works for Ultimate Dog Sledding out of Oxford. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Corie Lucier of Otisfield holds the team of sled dogs while Todd Gustaitis hooks up two more dogs Thursday in Hebron. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

One of Matthew Black’s sled dogs looks out Thursday from his travel box in Hebron. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
dogs, hebron maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles