Castleton
CASTLETON, VT — Jayna Ryan of Norway was recently named to the Castleton University President’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.
SNHU
MANCHESTER, NH — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2020 President’s List:
Jack Morton of Norway, Isaac Ouellette of Mechanic Falls, Julia Colby of South Paris, and Ashton Sturtevant of Mechanic Falls.
Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
