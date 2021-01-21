RUMFORD — Rumford Elementary School is closed for two weeks because several cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past two weeks, Principal Jill Bartash advised in a letter Thursday.

“The (Center for Disease Control) believes that these cases are due to community spread, not to contact at school,” she wrote.

The building will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Students will use “snow day packets for learning” Friday, Bartash said, and participate in online classes thereafter until the school reopens Feb. 5.

Earlier this month, Regional School Unit 10 closed three of its seven schools for the same reason. Mountain Valley High School in Rumford and Hartford-Sumner Elementary School in Sumner reopened Tuesday. Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico is scheduled reopen Monday, Superintendent Deb Alden said Thursday.

The others are Buckfield Junior-Senior High School and Meroby Elementary School in Mexico.

