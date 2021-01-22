All of us at the Giving Tree of Rangeley, would like to say thank you to the community for all the support you gave us in fulfilling our mission to help families with children and seniors in our region in 2020.

During this past year we were challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic which prevented us from holding any of our usual fund-raising activities. With that said, we were blessed by generous people from here and away in our efforts. People gave from the heart and we appreciate it more than words can express.

We had many people take a tag and return the gift associated with our Tag Tree program. The tags were taken from the trees we had set up at the IGA and the Rangeley Public Library. We would like to thank each person that honored us by returning specific gifts, IGA Gift Cards, Gas Gift Cards, Visa Gift Cards and monetary donations. In addition, thank you to the people that bought a crocheted blanket or copy of the Angel in Rangeley book from Ecopelagicon.

Because of all of your kindness, we were able to provide warm winter clothing, a book and toy to 40 plus children in 18 families, all living in the Rangeley Lakes Regional School district. The children need to live in the school district by not be school age. We help families with children from newborns to seniors in high school. We also gave a $30.00 IGA Gift Card to more than 30 seniors. Finally, during the past year, we gave $25.00 gas cards to members of our community going out of town for regular, repeated medical appointments.

It warmed our hearts when we recently received a thank you note from one of the mothers which said “… My joy may have been more than his! But pretty even. It was wonderful to wrap these gifts and I really felt like I was giving him what I had wanted to. You are the perfect elves. …”. This is being shared with you today, because all of the people in the community were elves this year!

We would also like to thank the Public Library, Chamber of Commerce and Skowhegan Savings Bank employees, for helping us when purchased items were dropped off at these locations. Finally, thank you to the Oquossoc ATV Club for holding a toy drive that benefitted us and the Rangeley Fire Department.

The Giving Tree of Rangeley, with gratitude, wishes each of you a Happy, Safe and Healthy 2021!