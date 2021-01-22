Members of the Androscoggin County Commission, by refusing during their Jan. 20 public meeting to abide by CDC guidelines, have shown a serious lack of leadership.

Leaders lead by example.

Albert Beliveau, Scarborough

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles