HALLOWELL — A three-goal first period propelled the Kennebec River Hawks to a 5-2 victory over the Capital Region Hawks on Thursday night at Camden National Bank Ice Vault.

Chris Williams got things started for the Waterville/Winslow co-op, which recognized its seniors before the game. Justin Bolduc assisted on the goal. Brandon Mason then assisted on the next two goals, which were scored by Nate Newgard and Don Gurney.

The teams traded off two goals apiece in the second period. For Kennebec, Peter Sack scored from Jay Brock, then Brock tallied a goal of his own, unassisted.

Nick Keezer and Sandor Doczy-Bordi both scored for the Hawks, who are comprised of players from Maranacook, Winthrop, Spruce Mountain and Lawrence. Bennett Ross assisted on the first goal, Owen Foster had the helper on the second.

Thomas Thornton stopped 40 of 45 shots in goal for Capital Region, and Adam Sirois made 18 saves for Kennebec.

