Contractor Hockey League standings as of Jan. 22: 1. Pratte Drywall 12-1-2, 26 points 2. Saint’s Paint Plus 7-5-3, 17 points 3. I.D.S. 6-5-4, 16 points 4. Lewiston Paint 7-7-1, 15 points 5. L&A Concrete 5-10-0, 10 points 6. Theberge Construction 2-11-2, 6 points
Sunday, Jan. 17 results: Theberge Construction 6, Lewiston Paint 4; L&A Concrete 4, I.D.S. 2; Saint’s Paint Plus 2, I.D.S. 2.
