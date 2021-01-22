President Joe Biden is just a puppet, with former President Obama pulling the strings. This fits Obama’s socialist agenda to a tee. The Democrats are cutting off their nose in spite of their face.
Does American have a conscience anymore? Are we so wrapped up in a “if it feels good, do it” mentality that supporting anti-Christian values is acceptable?
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her cronies will bring America to its knees. Just wait and see.
Jim Benson, Livermore Falls
