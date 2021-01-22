MONDAY, Jan. 25

AUBURN — City Council workshop, 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes discussions on city fees and expanding form-based code.

LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

TUESDAY, Jan. 26

AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Agenda includes reviewing the recommendations from the Equity and Diversity Committee.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. at the main office, 20 Great Falls Plaza.

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine, LA this week, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles