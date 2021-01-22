MONDAY, Jan. 25

AUBURN — City Council workshop, 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes discussions on city fees and expanding form-based code.

LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

TUESDAY, Jan. 26

AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Agenda includes reviewing the recommendations from the Equity and Diversity Committee.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. at the main office, 20 Great Falls Plaza.

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.

