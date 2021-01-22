MONDAY, Jan. 25
AUBURN — City Council workshop, 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes discussions on city fees and expanding form-based code.
LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
TUESDAY, Jan. 26
AUBURN — Agriculture Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Agenda includes reviewing the recommendations from the Equity and Diversity Committee.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27
AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. at the main office, 20 Great Falls Plaza.
LEWISTON-AUBURN — Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
L-A This Week
-
Sports
NBC to shut down NBC Sports Network at end of 2021
-
News
Judicial order sets new limits on court appearances over COVID-19 concerns
-
Oxford Hills
Norway board agrees to mutual-aid road agreement with neighboring Oxford
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Worthy (and Rejuvenating) Day Trips in Winter are Still Possible from Rangeley …in spite of the limitations