Divided Androscoggin commissioners bristle over masks, COVID protocols,” was Jan. 21’s article headline.

Androscoggin County has the second-highest COVID infection rate in Maine. Gee, I wonder if there could be any connection?

Lawrence O’Rourke, Sumner

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles