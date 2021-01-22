100 Years Ago: 1921

Crews are now busy on the Androscoggin and the shores of Lake Auburn The ice is about 13 inches thick, clear color and of unusually fine quantity. The cold wave of the present added about two inches to the thickness of the river. It is believed before the harvesting the ice will obtain a thickness of from 1 percent to 18 inches later, now is plentiful and it has been easier to recruit crews than any season for the past five years. From three to four weeks is required to cut, haul out and store the ice.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Auburn Police Chief Stephen Smyc has sent a reminder and a warning to truck drivers of the area today that Academy Street — between High and Main Streets — is closed to trucks more than six wheels when school is in session. Smyc said the principal at Central School has advised him that many heavy trucks are still using Academy Street during school hours. Trucking companies are being notified that court action will result if truck drivers continue to ignore the ordinance.

25 Years Ago: 1996

The popular “Cities of the Androscoggin” campaign will be rejuvenated at a breakfast Thursday as a way to continue recent efforts to promote Lewiston and Auburn. “When our original two-year plan was completed, we knew our effort was successful. We now realize that there remains a considerable amount of momentum in the campaign’s message which we want to keep alive,” said Chairwoman Charlene Belanger. The campaign, which began in 1992, is a collaborative effort among Androscoggin County Chamber of Commerce, L/A Arts, and the Lewiston-Auburn Economic Growth Council.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

