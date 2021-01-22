NORWAY – Stella (Buck) Thompson started her spiritual journey on Nov. 26, 2020, with her daughter, Bonnie, at her side.

She was born in Hartford, Maine on May 22, 1926, to Leroy and Gladys (Chaplin) Buck.

She married Robert L Thompson on June 25, 1943. They had two daughters, Barbara Mader of Florida, and Bonnie Hall of Virginia; three grandchildren, (Steven Hall, deceased) and two great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris.

