Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologist Jim Pellerin heads out Friday morning on Lower Range Pond in Poland to record the weight, length, catch times and other data from people ice fishing. He was wearing ice cleats, a survival suit, ice picks and other survival gear. "I come out about twice a week and last weekend it was horrible with very thin ice but it looks a little better today and with the cold after the rain we'll see how it is today."

 

Bob Carrier of Lewiston rides his bike Friday morning on the beach at Range Pond State Park in Poland. "I ride here most every day," he said. "Before the recent rains, the trails here and across the street were a 10 out of 10 but now they are a little rough. I've got studs on my bike but I'm not ready yet to go out on the pond," he said as several ice fishermen pulled their sleds across the pond behind him.

People ice fish, skate and relax in the warm sun Friday morning on Middle Range Pond in Poland. While there was some open water around moving water, most parts of the pond had 5 to 6 inches of ice, unlike many of the larger bodies of water in the area that are not frozen over yet.

Jennifer Letourneau watches her son Jason help steady a chair for his sister Melissa on Friday morning at the Poland Recreation Department's rink. The rink is open to anyone and skate and snowshoe rentals are available. For information visit polandme.myrec.com.

Branden Murray of Sabattus heads Friday morning onto Lower Range Pond in Poland to ice fish. He first checked Thompson Lake, which lies partially in Poland, and found dangerously thin ice, he said. Lower Range had 5 to 6 inches of ice over most of the relatively shallow pond.

