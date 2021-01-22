Rangeley, Me – Nestled on the corner of High and Pleasant Streets, Rangeley’s Little Mountain School has continued to provide childcare through the pandemic. The LMS has been a staple in the community, which is known to have a childcare shortage.

Open Monday through Thursday, it hosts children between the ages of 2 and 5. “Mornings are spent on learning preschool skills and the afternoons are focused on fun,” said Ashley Williamson, mother and co-op participant. “The LMS is providing an excellent education foundation for the future for my girls.”

Those interested in participating in the childcare co-op or enrolling their child into the LMS should contact the board via email [email protected] or call the school at 207-864-3357.