Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
Rewind to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. Starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig. Rated PG-13 | 2 h 31 mins | Action, Adventure, Fantasy.
News of the World (2020)
A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home. Starring Tom Hanks, Steve Boyles and Helena Zengel. Rated PG-13 | 1 h 58 mins | Action, Adventure, Drama.
TWO WEEKENDS:
January 29, 30 & 31
SHOWTIMES:
Friday – ONE SHOW AT 7:00 PM, Saturday – ONE SHOW AT 4:00 PM, Sunday – 4:00 & 7:00 PM
AND
February 5, 6 & 7
SHOWTIMES:
Friday – ONE SHOW AT 7:00 PM, Saturday – TBA, Sunday – 4:00 & 7:00 PM
FMI: Rangeley Friends of the Arts, 207-864-5000, www.rangeleyarts.org
