|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, January 22
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Ball State at Ohio
ESPNU — St. Peter’s At Siena
FS1 — Michigan At Purdue
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno State at Boise State
ESPN2 — Wisconsin (Milwaukee) At Cleveland State
FS1 — Seton Hall At Butler
|11 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego State At Air Force
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Oregon
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Michigan at Notre Dame
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota At Michigan
|7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington State
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Wisconsin
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina State
|9 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Minnesota
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Second Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
|3 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
NBCSB/ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at Pittsburgh
|SAILING
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Arcahaie FC at Deportivo Saprissa, Semifinal
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Orlando, Fla. —
