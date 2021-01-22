THUMBS UP and thank you to all members of our community who made this year’s Giving Tree activities very successful. We know there are many charities, in our community, but you always remember the Giving Tree of Rangeley!
THUMBS UP to the Sinnett family for their dedication to Rangeley and to many of our organizations. Their limitless energies will be remembered and will be sorely missed by the community as they move from Town.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley’s Little Mountain School “A Foundation for the Future”
-
The Rangeley Highlander
More comforting food
-
The Rangeley Highlander
I do not care
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Decluttering? Tips for selling your used items online
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Property Spotlight: Historic 19th Century 55 Acre Lake Front Buena Vista Estate