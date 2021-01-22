THUMBS UP and thank you to all members of our community who made this year’s Giving Tree activities very successful.   We know there are many charities, in our community, but you always remember the Giving Tree of Rangeley!

THUMBS UP to the Sinnett family for their dedication to Rangeley and to many of our organizations.   Their limitless energies will be remembered and will be sorely missed by the community as they move from Town.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles