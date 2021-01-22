Orono, Maine — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about the principles of pruning from 6–7 p.m. Feb. 10.

“The Science of Pruning” will focus on proper pruning cuts for perennials based on factors including plant growth rate, flowering season and height. UNH Extension Education Center program coordinator Emma Erler will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the third in a six-part winter gardening webinar series designed for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners offered every other Wednesday through March.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; [email protected]

