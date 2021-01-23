A day after coming alive in the final period the Twin City Thunder couldn’t do it again Saturday, falling to Philadelphia Hockey Club 3-1 at Advent Health Center Ice Rink in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

Tyler McNeil opened the scoring for Philadelphia late in the first period, with Jaxon Mase and Cole Carlson both recording their seventh assists of the season on the goal.

Alex Rivet tied the game 1-1 early in the second with his seventh goal of the year. Gabe Potyk had the primary assist for his seventh helper of the season, and Noah Furman added his team-leading 18th assist.

Philadelphia took its lead back later in the period, with PJ DeMitrio lighting the lamp. Daunte Fortner and Robert Zammetti provided the assists.

Rivet’s goal was the only one of 18 shots that got past Philadelphia goalie Alex Proctor, who helped his team take a 2-1 lead into the final period despite the Thunder holding a 27-15 advantage in shots on goal through the first two frames.

Jayden Price doubled the lead on a power play late in the third (each of Philadelphia’s goals came in the 16th minute of a period), scoring his first goal of the season, with Mase and McNeil providing the assists.

The Thunder, which scored four goals in a comeback win Friday, couldn’t produce anything to rally again Saturday. Just seven shots were sent at Proctor in the final frame, and he finished off the win stopping 33 of 34 shots.

Connor Leslie faced 19 shots in the third, and made 31 saves on 34 total shots-against.

The Thunder were unsuccessful on two power-play opportunities, including a brief 5-on-3 in the first period. Philadelphia was 1 for 2 on the man-advantage.

Twin City now has two days off before facing the Utica Jr. Comets on Tuesday morning, again in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

